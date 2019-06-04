fbpx
Praise Wall

Daughters addiction

I am just asking you to pray for my daughter Amanda. She is 42 and a meth addict. And has been for 20 years. She has 4 daughters and has never really been a mom to them. They’ve been with me a lot of their life. She’s been to jail twice. Won’t get a job. She has nothing. She lies and steals and “dates” a man just like her. Please pray for the Holy Spirit to convict her and let her see what she’s doing to herself and her girls and me & her dad. I prayed and cried many tears. Please pray for her, her daughters and us.

