Day 1 | Wild Awakening, The Greg Matthews Story

Today we are kicking off a special episode of Afternoons with Lauree, it’s a story -that honestly- I don’t have a lot in common with, an American military guy, hunter, outdoors man, named Greg Matthews was attacked by a grizzly bear in Alaska – that story is out of control.

But you know…for you and me it may not be a grizzly bear but there are some big beasts in our lives that we battle and it challenges what we believe about God in those moments of battle. Do we really believe that God loves us, cares about us, will protect us?

Greg Matthews shares his story so vulnerably and yet it’s a powerful inspiration that God didn’t waste the opportunity of a grizzly bear to heal this mans wounded heart. I want you to be encouraged all this week as you listen to his story…let’s get this story

Subscribe & Leave a Review!

Apple iTunes: https://apple.co/2Dk34AT

Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2I03xgZ

Google Music: https://bit.ly/2N77jEn

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2BrgMBz

#AfternoonswithLauree #LaureeAustin #WildAwakening #GregMatthews #GrizzlyBearAttack