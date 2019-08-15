Day 4 | Wild Awakening, The Greg Matthews Story

Today is the day that we get to the heart of the man. You will hear why, as he fought a grizzly bear in Alaska, he truly believed that God would not show up for him. That God would not rescue him, that God does not show up.

Listen to the continuing story of Greg Matthews share so vulnerably what happened to him at 8 years old and the lies that he wrote on his heart that affected the grown man in the Alaska wilderness.

It’s true for you and me. We experience wounds, we make up lies to protect those places of hurt and in the scariest battles for our lives…our beliefs of God show up.

