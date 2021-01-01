Join us on this day of prayer by submitting your very own prayer or request below!
Prayer Schedule
- 6am: Pray for the Afghanistan Crisis
- Pray for Afghan Christians in the country – for protection, strength, wisdom and supernatural peace in God’s promises
- 7am: Pray for the earthquake in Haiti
- For the Haitian people, many of whom have been injured or who have lost loved ones, that they will feel God’s comforting presence
- 8am: Pray for the COVID variant
- Pray that COVID-19 will stop spreading (Ps. 46:1-2)
- 9am: Pray for the displaced in Afghanistan
- Pray for the displaced. Pray for God’s protection and provision
- 10am: Pray for the Church in Haiti
- Pray for the Church in Haiti – that God will give strength as it serves
- 11am: Pray for those infected with COVID-19
- Pray for those who are infected with COVID-19 or who are facing quarantine (Phil. 4:6)
- 12pm: Pray for Afghan women
- Pray for Afghan women, many of whom fear Taliban rule means they will lose rights, be stripped of educational opportunities and face hardship. Women educators during the past years could be at risk – pray for their protection
- 1pm: Pray for the relief effort in Haiti
- For the relief effort – that God will guide and direct as leaders seek to alleviate suffering
- 2pm: Pray for those at high risk of COVID
- Pray for those at a higher risk of getting the disease (1 Pet. 5:7)
- 3pm: Pray for the sick in Afghanistan
- Pray for the sick. COVID 19 cases are spiking in Afghanistan and hospitals are limited in their ability to help. Pray that the healthcare system will not collapse
- 4pm: Pray for the Haitian people
- For the Haitian people, many of whom have been injured or who have lost loved ones, that they will feel God’s comforting presence
- 5pm: Pray for leaders making decisions about COVID
- Pray for leaders responsible for making decisions about the coronavirus (2 Cor. 1:10-11)
- 6pm: Pray against terrorism in Afghanistan
- Pray that the country will not become a haven again for extremists. The country could become host to a new generation of terror groups
- 7pm: Pray for our world
- Prayer of protection, guidance for those trapped in Afghanistan; for comfort, healing and rebuilding for those in Haiti; and for wisdom, healing and eradication of the COVID variants
Pray With Us
Want More Resources?
Are you looking for ways that you can pray for and help the current situations happening in Afghanistan and Haiti? We’ve put together some resources on how you can help during this tragic time.
See more here