Dear Dads, 23 Important Things to Teach Your Daughter

Dad’s have such a wonderful role in all of their children’s lives! Teaching them, encouraging them, modeling for them a life of faith and obedience to God! Some great things on this list, but I couldn’t get past #1…

What stands out on this list? What are the best things your father has taught you?

1. It’s okay to cry when you’re hurt. But, wash your face, and get up off the floor when you’re done. You don’t belong down there.

2. You are a woman, you do NOT need a man, but you can absolutely enjoy your life with a good one.

3. Happiness is not a permanent state. Wholeness is. Don’t confuse these.

4. Never walk through an alley alone.

5. ‘Can’t’ is a cop-out.

6. Hold your heroes to a high standard. Be your own hero.

7. If you can’t smile with your eyes, don’t smile. Insincerity is nothing to aspire to.

8. Stay true to yourself always.

9. Your body, your rules.

10. If you have an opinion, you’d better know why.

11. Practice your passions.

12. Ask for what you want. The worst thing they can say is no.

13. Wish on stars, and then get to work to make them happen.

14. Stay as sweet as you are.

15. Say Please, Thank You, and Pardon Me, whenever the situation warrants it.

16. Reserve “I’m sorry” for when you truly are!

17. Question everything… except your own intuition.

18. You are amazing! Don’t let anyone ever make you feel you are not. If someone does… walk away. You deserve better.

19. No matter where you are, you can always come home.

20. Be happy and remember your roots.

21. Say what you mean and mean what you say.

22. Be kind; treat others how you would like them to treat you.

23. If in doubt, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown.