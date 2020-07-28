Afternoons with Lauree

Dear Dads, Do Something

Not sure what dad needs to hear this, but think about giving you kids a call. Earlier today I had a phone call with my dad. I’m a nearly 40-year-old woman, but I can tell you that call with my dad meant everything.

I have a friend who’s a counselor whose ministry is to help dads connect with their daughters. She shared something with me that she learned early on in speaking with dads. She said dads would rather do nothing than do it wrong. I get it, but there’s so many of us who appreciate it when dads lean in and pursue, even when the pursuit isn’t perfect. So for all my dads, let me encourage you to do something. Just be a dad.

