Dear Teachers, Thank You.

Today is National Teachers Appreciation Day and I want to take a second to celebrate the teachers in our lives. Think about it, no matter where we are in life, a teacher influenced us. When we meet new employees with a wealth of skills and abilities, a teacher helped shaped them. Every new business owner, doctor, engineer, or nurse can name a teacher who inspired them. Every one of us has at least one teacher in mind who encouraged and motivated us during our education and beyond. Teachers, thank you for ALL you do.

I’d like to say a special shout out to my favorite teacher, and my baby-girl Simone who teaches Pre-K, and my in-laws Jeff and Angela who are also educators here in DFW

Lord, protect them, give them Your patience, give them Your heart to care, and encourage them to know how important their profession is! In Jesus name, Amen!