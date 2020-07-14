Decrease Anxiety With This One Thing

It’s evident that doing things like exercise and napping are good for our mental health as we navigate these very unfamiliar circumstances, but did you know this one thing can also be good for anxiety?

The answer is list-making. Specifically when it comes to your to-do list! Apparently, when one puts everything out on paper, it helps them process and see their errands/tasks as manageable therefore relieving stress and anxiety from their lives. Studies also show that we tend to worry/think about things that are not done that we have to do more than we take satisfaction in a completed task. There is a huge feeling of completion simply in the process of writing it down! So if you’re looking to add more peace in your life and get rid of some anxiety, start with a list and feel the stress roll off your shoulders.