I want to thank God and my Savior for helping me realize I cannot reconcile relationship with a person who has a drug problem or to help them. I found out that person is still an addict and I am hurting myself expecting that they will get better, that we can be together or I matter to them. After 3 years of agony and praying for us, now I can only pray for addict’s healing and to move on finding my own happiness. I feel like God gave me closure and wings. Amen