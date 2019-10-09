Demi Lovato Gets Baptized In The Jordan River!

Pop superstar Demi Lovato, who has been on a hiatus from music since she nearly died from an overdose in July 2018, was recently baptized in the Jordan River.

Lovato took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her baptism during a recent tour of the Holy Land.

“I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes,” the multi-platinum singer wrote in the caption.

“There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God … something I’ve been missing for a few years now,” Lovato revealed. “To be baptized in the Jordan river — the same place Jesus was baptized — I’ve never felt more renewed in my life,” the former Disney star added.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel,” she concluded.