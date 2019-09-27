One in three women have or will suffer abuse at the hands of a domestic partner. Tonya Neal shares her story on the Honest Conversations podcast and gives anyone who has suffered any kind of trauma this good news: “Desolation ain’t your destination.” God can and will love you back to life if you let him.





Tonya Neal is the author of the book, “The Ashes of Tamar” which is a Journey from Desolation to Restoration. It’s a faith based workbook intended for survivors of traumatic events such as domestic violence, sex-trafficking and sexual abuse. If you’d like to find her book, click here!

Tonya has such a passion for helping women that have not recovered from the past. Tonya Neal is a passionate Christian leader. Her desire is to see women live a life that is free of guilt, shame and defeat. She has a masters degree in Christian Education from Dallas Theological Seminary with an emphasis on Christian Education.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

