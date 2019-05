There has been so many changes at my place of employment since 12-03-18. Each day i try and come in with a great attitude and a positive outlook that things will get better. I try and encourage my team as much as possible. But today i have so much despair in my heart. I am so over worked and no matter how much i believe that things will get better today is hard. I know that there is a purpose for this storm and that it will get better. I just need warriors to pray my strength. Thank you