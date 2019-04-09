Desperate Need for Prayer

I’m having an incredibly hard time in my life right now. I have a full time job but am unable to make ends meet. My dad is sick and lives out of state, any extra funds I have go to seeing him since I don’t know how much longer he will be around. I now am having major car issues and on top of that am moving, and have no idea where I will be able to get the finances to take care of everything. Every morning I pray that my car makes it to and from work but I just don’t know how much longer it’ll last. I’m struggling to trust the Lord with my Dad’s health and that He will provide financially, but I listen to KCBI every morning and afternoon and am encouraged. I heard about this prayer wall and knew I could use prayers – I don’t like being vulnerable so it’s humbling to have others pray for me, but I am thankful for a resource to make that happen. I know the Lord will provide and I pray that I trust Him with his provisions and most importantly with my dad’s health. Thank you so much