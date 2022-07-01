DFW 4th Of July Fireworks Shows

For many of us, we get the chance to celebrate a 3-day weekend so let’s make sure to celebrate freedom right by checking out these amazing fireworks shows in your area!

Farmers Branch Independence Day Celebration

When: Friday, July 1, 6:30–10pm

Where: Farmers Branch Historical Park, Farmers Branch

What to know: Celebrate America’s Independence Day and the anniversary of Farmers Branch becoming an official city. Drinks, food, a kids’ zone and more will be available to enjoy. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30pm. Admission is free to residents with a Firecracker pass; $5 per person entry fee for nonresidents.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, July 2, 7–10pm

Where: Klyde Warren Park, Dallas

What to know: Bring your blankets to spread out on the lawn as you listen to patriotic tunes from the U.S. Army’s 36th Infantry Division Band and watch the fireworks show over downtown Dallas.

Addison Kaboom Town!

When: Sunday, July 3, 5–11pm

Where: Addison Circle Park, Addison

What to know: Enjoy a carnival, food and drink vendors, live music and an air show at Kaboom Town. Free tickets are required to join the party inside Addison Circle Park, and tickets will likely sell out, but you can see park anywhere around the park to see the fireworks show.

Light Up Arlington

When: Sunday, July 3, 6–10:30pm

Where: Downtown Arlington, 500 E. Front Street

What to know: This year’s celebration includes local musical acts on stages around downtown and at Levitt Pavilion. Face painting and a bubble bus are among the kids activities planned at the Downtown Library. The parade continues on Independence Day Monday with the Arlington Independence Day Parade through downtown, starting at 9am.

Firewheel Town Center’s Star Spangled Spectacular

When: Sunday, July 3, 4–9:15pm

Where: Firewheel Town Center, Garland

What to know: The party takes place behind Houlihan’s, where you’ll have the best view of the Main Stage entertainment, the flag raising and fireworks. Come before dusk to enjoy the family activities like over-sized lawn games.

Fort Worth Symphony Concerts in the Garden

When: Sunday–Monday, July 3–4, 8:15pm

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden

What to know: Pack a picnic, gather the whole family, and join our annual all-American July 4th celebration at Concerts in the Garden. Hear your favorite patriotic songs and marches in this exhilarating Independence Day celebration, which offers one of the best fireworks displays in the area.

Red, White & Boom

When: Sunday–Monday, July 3–4

Where: McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch and Downtown McKinney

What to know: McKinney’s Independence Day festivities begin with a classic car show on Sunday. The parties kicks into gear on July 4th Monday with a hometown parade around the historic square, followed by a block party and an evening festival featuring live concerts and fireworks after dark.

Castle Hills July 4th Freedom Festival

When: Monday, July 4, 5:30–9:30pm

Where: Castle Hills Village Shops and Plaza, Lewisville

What to know: Join in on the Fourth of July fun with bounce houses, carnival games and music at this free event, which will also include concessions from surrounding restaurants and popular food trucks. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Fair Park Fourth

When: Monday, July 4, 4:30–10pm

Where: Fair Park, Dallas

What to know: Watch an epic fireworks show from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park. The preceding evening festival features hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music from the United States Air Force Band, entertainment, food trucks, and other concession offerings. Note that the midway will not be open for this event, but guests can visit some of Fair Park’s cultural institutions and attractions, including the African American Museum, Children’s Aquarium, and Texas Discovery Gardens.

Flower Mound Independence Fest

When: Monday, July 4, 5–10pm

Where: Bakersfield Park, Flower Mound

What to know: Randy Rogers Band headlines this festival that includes a kids’ zone, car show and food trucks. The fireworks show that’s set to start around 9:50pm. Gates open at 5pm and admission is free.

For more patriotic action, join in the children’s parade that morning at 10am. Get the kiddos together and bring your decorated bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers for the Independence Day parade. Enjoy free hot dogs, drinks, children’s activities and live entertainment. Lineup begins at 9:30am at Leonard and Helen Johns Park. Free to participate.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

When: Monday, July 4, 5–10pm

Where: Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth

What to know: Space out along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion and enjoy an evening of food, drinks, live music and a firework show. Fireworks start at 9:30pm. Arrive early to find a spot. Chairs and blankets are welcome. Free admission.

Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

When: Sunday, July 4, 9:30pm

Where: Multiple locations, click here for viewing locations

What to know: Watch a spectacular fireworks show accompanied by patriotic music over Grapevine Lake. Viewing locations include some of Grapevine’s lakeside parks.

Little Elm’s July Jubilee

When: Monday, July 4, 8am–10pm

Where: Little Elm Park, Little Elm

What to know: The Town of Little Elm shoots off two simultaneous fireworks shows at 9:30pm: one over Little Elm High School and the other over the lake at Little Elm Park. The Beach at Little Elm Park will be open all day for swimming, and the party includes live music from 5–9pm. Bring your swimming gear for all-day fun at the beach. Admission is free but parking fees are $35 for Little Elm residents and $45 for nonresidents.

Plano’s All American 4th

When: Monday, July 4, 6–10pm

Where: Collin College, Plano

What to know: Enjoy food, drinks and fireworks at Collin College. Make sure to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but leave the pets at home. Admission is free.

Rowlett’s Fireworks on Main

When: Monday, July 4, 5–10pm

Where: Pecan Grove Park, 5300 Main St., behind Wet Zone water park, Rowlett

What to know: The whole family will love the live music, food trucks, local vendors, kids’ area and more at this Fourth of July celebration.

Thank you so much to DFW Child for coming up with this comprehensive list of events for the 4th of July.