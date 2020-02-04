DFW Area School Closings & Delays

fbpx
Winter weather is expected tonight here in the DFW area, and some schools have already begun closing or announcing delays. NOTE: This list is constantly being updated so be sure to check back frequently to see if your school has been added to the list.

Update 02/05/2020 7:15 AM CST

Aledo ISD
Closed Wednesday

All Saints Episcopal School
Closed Wednesday
Alvord ISD
Closed Wednesday

Azle ISD
Closed Wednesday

Bluff Dale ISD
10 Start Buses Delayed

Boyd ISD
Closed Wednesday

Bridgeport ISD
Closed Wednesday

Brock ISD
Closed Wednesday

Bryson ISD
Closed Wednesday

Chico ISD
Closed Wednesday

City of Aledo
Closed Wednesday

City of Granbury
2 Hour Delay

Couts Christian Academy
Closed Wednesday

Decatur ISD
Closed Wednesday

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
Closed Wednesday

Excel Center Willow Park
Closed Wednesday

Gainesville ISD
Closed Wednesday

Glen Rose ISD
10 Start Buses Delayed

Gordon ISD
Closed Wednesday

Graford ISD
Closed Wednesday

Granbury ISD
2 Hour Delay

Gustine ISD
Closed Wednesday

High Point Academy
2 Hour Delay

Jacksboro ISD
Closed Wednesday


Lindsay ISD
2 Hour Delay

Lingleville ISD
Closed Wednesday

Lipan ISD
Closed Wednesday

Millsap ISD
Closed Wednesday

Mineral Wells ISD
Closed Wednesday

Morgan Mill ISD
Delayed Start 10am

Muenster ISD
Closed Wednesday

North Central Texas Academy
2 Hour Delay

Palo Pinto ISD
Closed Wednesday

Paradise ISD
Closed Wednesday

Perrin-Whitt CISD
Closed Wednesday

Poolville ISD
Closed Wednesday

Santo ISD
Closed Wednesday

Springtown ISD
Closed Wednesday

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School
Closed Wednesday

Stephenville ISD
2 Hour Delay

Strawn ISD
Closed Wednesday

Tarleton State University Fort Worth Campus
12 Noon Start

Tarleton State University Midlothian Campus
12 Noon Start

Tarleton State University Stephenville
12 Noon Start

Tarleton State University Waco Campus
12 Noon Start

Tarleton State University Weatherford Campus
Closed Wednesday

Trinity Christian Academy – Willow Park
Closed Wednesday

Victory Baptist Academy – Weatherford
Closed Wednesday

Weatherford Christian School
Closed Wednesday

Weatherford College
Closed Wednesday

Weatherford ISD
Closed Wednesday

White Settlement ISD
Closed Wednesday

 

