DFW Area School Closings & Delays

Winter weather is expected tonight here in the DFW area, and some schools have already begun closing or announcing delays. NOTE: This list is constantly being updated so be sure to check back frequently to see if your school has been added to the list.

Aledo ISD

Closed Wednesday All Saints Episcopal School

Closed Wednesday Decatur ISD

Closed Wednesday Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Closed Wednesday Excel Center Willow Park

Closed Wednesday Gainesville ISD

Closed Wednesday

Lindsay ISD

2 Hour Delay Lingleville ISD

Closed Wednesday Lipan ISD

Closed Wednesday Millsap ISD

Closed Wednesday Mineral Wells ISD

Closed Wednesday Morgan Mill ISD

Delayed Start 10am Muenster ISD

Closed Wednesday North Central Texas Academy

2 Hour Delay Palo Pinto ISD

Closed Wednesday Paradise ISD

Closed Wednesday Perrin-Whitt CISD

Closed Wednesday Poolville ISD

Closed Wednesday Santo ISD

Closed Wednesday Springtown ISD

Closed Wednesday St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

Closed Wednesday Stephenville ISD

2 Hour Delay Strawn ISD

Closed Wednesday Tarleton State University Fort Worth Campus

12 Noon Start Tarleton State University Midlothian Campus

12 Noon Start Tarleton State University Stephenville

12 Noon Start Tarleton State University Waco Campus

12 Noon Start Tarleton State University Weatherford Campus

Closed Wednesday Trinity Christian Academy – Willow Park

Closed Wednesday Victory Baptist Academy – Weatherford

Closed Wednesday Weatherford Christian School

Closed Wednesday Weatherford College

Closed Wednesday Weatherford ISD

Closed Wednesday White Settlement ISD

Closed Wednesday