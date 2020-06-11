Did The Apostle Paul Use A Naughty Word?

Would it surprise you to learn that every now and then in his writings the Apostle Paul used naughty language? It’s true.

I’m studying Philippians right now and in chapter 3, there are some words that I have just loved my whole life. I’m going to start in verse 7 and prior to verse 7 in chapter 3 of Philippians, Paul has been giving his resume with things like circumcised on the 8th day, people of the Israel & tribe of Benjamin, and just on and on with this list of achievements and his successes. This is pretty awesome considering what happens next because he starts off listing all these things and all that applied to him and then he says:

“But whatever were gains to me I now consider loss for the sake of Christ. What is more, I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ” – Philippians 3:7-8

The word is Σκύβαλον and this is the word that we might use in the place of human waste that starts with an ‘s’. Now think about that because everything the world says you need, everything the world says will make you somebody, everything that the world says will validate you is garbage. Paul used the strongest word he could use to describe those things as utter filth in comparison to the surpassing worth of knowing Christ. I don’t know about you but I want that so much because I have longed for that. So whatever that thing is that if only you have in your heart, if only I had this, if only I made more money, if only I drove that car, if only I live in that house, if only I had that spouse; it’s filth, in comparison with knowing Christ.