Dirk Nowitzski Thanks Fans One Last Time In Full Page Ad In Dallas Morning News

The retired (yes, it hurts to write that) Dirk Nowitzki continues to thank fans for their support during his 21 years in Dallas, and this time he’s doing it in print.

The 7-foot German announced his retirement on April 9 during a celebration of his career at his last home game, ending a 21-year saga with the Mavericks. He played his last game in uniform on April 10 in San Antonio.

Nowitzki has been thanking fans in person, during interviews and on social media ever since his announcement. This time, he took it one step further and decided to thank fans in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Dallas Morning News.

Nowitzki exited the game of basketball as sixth on the all-time NBA scoring list and first in scoring among international players.

