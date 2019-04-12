Disability Approval

fbpx
I been fighting for my Disability for the last 6yrs do to a drunk driver nearly killing me in a vehicle accident in Dallas. I have been denied 3 times & by the Grace of God I have not giving up fighting for it. Me & my atty fought all the way to the Highest of courts in WA h they said that I do have a case & reversed the judges decision. We went nack to court in Nov & the judge told us that I was approved & also the Lord spoke to me telling me that I finally won, that I was approved. The Judge said that he had to send the decision to the high courts & that it would take up to 90 days to get my decision. Well the government shutdown affected me hearing from the court & here it is now 2 months longer that it should have taken & I just need prayer that I will get my approval letter soon h finally have income as I have a family & no income to provide.

