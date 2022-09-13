Afternoons with Sonny

Do It Anyway

September 13, 2022

You may feel like no matter what you do, life is doing everything it can to erase your good work. My advice? Do it anyway.

 

“People are often unreasonable, illogical and self centered; Forgive them anyway.

If you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish, ulterior motives; Be kind anyway.

If you are successful, you will win some false friends and some true enemies; Succeed anyway

If you are honest and frank, people may cheat you; Be honest and frank anyway.

What you spend years building, someone could destroy overnight; Build anyway.

If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous; Be happy anyway.

The good you do today, people will often forget tomorrow; Do good anyway.

Give the world the best you have, and it may never be enough; Give the world the best you’ve got anyway.”

-Kent M. Keith

 

You see, it is between you and your God; It was never between you and them anyway.

