Do not despise humble beginnings

I lost my mom to cancer in 2016, I had asked for many people for prayer, but God had his plans. He gives and takes away. I remember when Rebecca Carell came to my Church for a lady’s dinner, and she reminded us not to despise the humble beginnings. I travelled to Kenya to bury my mom and in the midst of all that pain, he led me to create an organization that empowers young leaders based on Romans 12:2. The power of our mind changes us from within when we become aware of the talents that God has given us. We have seen many of these young people come to know the Lord and minister to others and above all share that love by empowering others I just want to encourage someone that God is always present despite to the tough circumstances that we may go through. All things work together for good to them that are called according to his purpose and what he ordains, he sustains. As teacher, I look forward to the collaboration between our young people across the globe in Jesus’ name !