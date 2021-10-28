Do Our Prayers Really Matter?

“If you can do anything for him, please have pity on us and help us.” – Mark 9:22

This prayer in Mark 9:22 doesn’t sound courageous or confident. It was the prayer of a desperate parent with a demon-possessed son in need of a miracle.

Most of our prayer lives could use a tune-up. Some prayer lives lack consistency. Others need sincerity. And some honestly wonder if prayer makes a difference. We are tempted to wait to pray until we know how to pray.

Notice that Jesus responded to the man’s prayer. God is more moved by our hurt than our eloquence. Our prayers may be awkward. Our attempts may be feeble. But since the power of prayer is in the one who hears it and not the one who says it, our prayers do make a difference.

