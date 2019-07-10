Do You Play Words With Friends? Here Are Some Secret Words To Help You Win!

Do you like to play Words with Friends? Well, Rebecca’s daughter is heavily involved in it at the moment and has found that there are a lot of “words” that are worth of a lot of points, but frankly, we have no idea what they mean!

So if you’re looking to score some major points, memorize these to be a winner every game!

1. Oxyphenbutazone: A type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)

This is theoretically the highest-scoring of all the Words with Friends words—hooked to the right words, it would earn a whopping 1,778 points!

2. Qi: The energy of life flowing through the body

When you’ve been holding on to that Q for way too long, just get rid of it with this easy-peasy two-letter word that doesn’t even require a U. Add an S at your next turn to take advantage of that ten-point Q all over again to win Words with Friends!

3. Qat: A shrub that grows in the Middle East and Africa

Q with no U? You’re in luck—“qat” makes it easy to get rid of that tricky letter. When your friends question you, make sure to pronounce it right (“kaht”).

4. Xi: Letter in the Greek alphabet

You know “ax,” “ex,” and “ox,” but when your only vowel is an I, you’ve got options.

5. Xu: Ccoin that used to be minted in South Vietnam

Don’t get stuck with that X! Short Words with Friends words that start with X are hard to come by.

6. Phpht: Interjection

No vowels? No problem! Other long consonant-only options to win Words with Friends include crwth, byrls, fyrds, ghyll, and xylyl.

7. Zuz: Ancient Hebrew coin

Super Words with Friends players curse the days they get two Zs. “Pizza” and “fuzz” are obvious choices, but you can get rid of those pesky letters even quicker with this three-letter word.

There are many, many more words that you can memorize to score big in Words with Friends and if you want to see the full list from Reader’s Digest, click here!

