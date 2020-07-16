Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Do You Have A Legal Question Related To COVID-19? SMU Wants To Help You!

SMU Dedman School of Law is offering free, coronavirus-related legal information through a “helpline” that launched June 1. Just call 214-SMU-COVD.

The law school launched its COVID-19 legal helpline on June 1. Forty-five law students run the helpline under faculty supervision.

Law students answer calls and get information about a caller’s legal situation related to COVID-19. Then the students do extensive research about the problem and consult with partnering attorneys, legal agencies, and supervisors. Finally, law students call the person back and present free legal information.

The COVID-19 legal helpline is open:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you want to read more about this, you can read the full article from our friends at WFAA Channel 8 here!

