Do you know what Jesus does with those who squander his mercy? Someone isn’t going to like the answer and that’s okay.

When Jesus sees us squandering his mercy, he pours out more mercy. I’ll say that again: when Jesus sees us squandering his mercy, his response to that isn’t condemnation, it’s not shaming the squanderer, it’s not punishment. It’s more mercy.

The Apostle Paul has the perfect example in the book of Romans. He says, “The law was brought in so that the trespass might increase. But where sin increased, grace increased all the more, so that, just as sin reigned in death, so also grace might reign through righteousness to bring eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. What shall we say, then? Shall we go on sinning so that grace may increase? Of course not! Since we have died to sin, how can we continue to live in it? Or have you forgotten that when we were joined with Christ Jesus in baptism, we joined him in his death? We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”

That’s not just good news. That’s the good news.