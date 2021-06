Are you a fan of pie like me? Then I might just see you at the Texas Pie Fest! Yes, it’s actually a thing and it’s happening this Saturday, June 12th, from 10-4 in Rockwall at Tate Farms.

There will Pie Eating Contests, A Car Show, and you might even be able to snag yourself a Fletcher’s Corn Dog!

For all the information on the Texas Pie Fest and to secure your tickets, click here!