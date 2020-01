There is a new resource for this next generation of movie watchers that answers the strange question “Does the Dog Die?” Yes, that’s the name of the website and its very self-explanatory. It has a crowd-sourced selection of dog films that will spare you some heartache with a simple Yes or No answer to if the dog dies in a multitude of films, tv shows, and books. Though it may make the moment a little less unforeseen, I’d still advise having Kleenex handy.