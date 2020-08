It’s one of those days that is very hard to get through for our own Don Burns. 5 years ago today, he had to say goodbye to his father as he was in the final stages of Alzheimer’s fighting pneumonia. This morning, he just wanted to share how much of an impact his father had on him as he not only remembers the man who raised him, but also his best friend.

If you’d like to send our own Don Burns some encouragement, you can email him at dburns@kcbi.org.