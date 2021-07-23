Don’t Allow The Disappointment Of Today Ruin Your Tomorrow

The failure and disappointment of today has a chance to ruin our tomorrow if we’re not proactive about realizing it. I know it’s happened to me more times than I can count and maybe it’s happened to you. Tomorrow truly is a gift and it’s given to us by a God of endless possibility. Why allow a bad today to ruin what could be an amazing tomorrow?

Everyday, we have the choice to focus our attention the purpose and the power and the promise and the plan of our mighty God. Let’s make that choice today.