Afternoons with Sonny

Don’t Be A Passive Responder

By July 22, 2022 No Comments

So my wife and I are a month away from celebrating our 26th anniversary, and a lot of the credit goes to something Mrs. Delfyette taught me early in our marriage called “Active Responsibility”.

“Hey hon all the dishes are dirty…” then wash them.  “Hon, I’m hungry…” then cook. For a long time I practiced “passive responsibility.” That’s when you wait for your mate to tell you what to do and, according to a viral TikTok from marriage therapist Corrin Voeller, it’s one of the most frequent complaints she gets from wives about their husbands.

Husbands, be your wife’s partner. Serve her. Be an active responder.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

The DFW Shoe Drive Hits Different For Me

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteJuly 21, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

Praying For The Chalk Mountain Fires

Josh Dack
Josh DackJuly 20, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

God Is Always With You…Like, For Good

Josh Dack
Josh DackJuly 19, 2022
X