Don’t Be A Passive Responder

So my wife and I are a month away from celebrating our 26th anniversary, and a lot of the credit goes to something Mrs. Delfyette taught me early in our marriage called “Active Responsibility”.

“Hey hon all the dishes are dirty…” then wash them. “Hon, I’m hungry…” then cook. For a long time I practiced “passive responsibility.” That’s when you wait for your mate to tell you what to do and, according to a viral TikTok from marriage therapist Corrin Voeller, it’s one of the most frequent complaints she gets from wives about their husbands.

Husbands, be your wife’s partner. Serve her. Be an active responder.