Don’t Carry Around Tomorrow’s Weight Today

You are probably in charge of packing something up in the morning, whether that school lunches for the kids or maybe your own bag that helps you get out the door on time. For me now that my kids are grown, it’s the backpack I take to work with me. Well this morning I noticed that for some reason, my backpack felt so incredibly heavy. Not only was I carrying the things I knew I needed for today, but besides my backpack, I was shouldering the thought of a big meeting later this week and the worry of a tough conversation I’ve got to have next weekend. I’m carrying more weight then what is needed for today.

In case you need this today too, from Matthew 6:34, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”