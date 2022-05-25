Don’t Change How You Look, Change How You See

It’s often common for us to look in the mirror and focus on all the imperfections that we see, but have we stopped to wonder if this is the right way we should be seeing ourselves? Caryn came across something recently that she wanted to share with you:

“I don’t have crow’s feet. I have happy happy memories of laughing with friends until the tears flowed.

I don’t have frown lines. I have the marks of my frustration and confusion – which I battled through – smiling in the end.

I am not “going grey”. I have shimmering highlights of wisdom, dashed throughout my hair.

I don’t have scars. I have symbols of the strength I was able to find, when life got tough.

I don’t have stretch marks. I have the marks of growth and the marks of motherhood. My tiger stripes of love.

I am not fat. I bear the evidence of a life filled with abundance, blessings and good times.

I am not simply forgetful. I have a mind so full of stories, memories and moments there is scarce room to hold much else.

I am not old. I am blessed – with a life of great length – something not everyone can say.”