Don’t Give Up, Keep Praying

My name is Sonny and I’ve had a few people say that I live up to my name, which is an honor, but I come from a family of prayer warriors. My mom, my aunts, my cousins would lift me in prayer in my knucklehead days asking God to protect me as I was living a very wayward lifestyle. Then God sent me a woman who was truly filled with grace, a woman who I believe was sent the calm the savage beast inside of me, my best friend and wife of 25 years. I share all of this to say, if you have a loved one who has veered away from God, keep praying for them, don’t give up. It doesn’t matter how far they, or you, have run. Once God’s grace gets into your heart, a transformation of the best kind happens, and to that you can only say, “To God be the glory!”

Thankful to get to do life with you on 90.9 KCBI!