Don’t Let The World Weigh You Down

When the weight of all that is going on in the world lands on our shoulders, how should we handle it? This verse shows us how to avoid letting the water in when it comes to weight of the world:

“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” – Isaiah 26:3

When situations present themselves, our thoughts always need return to Christ. When we do this, we are intentional about not letting our circumstances guide our behavior and as a result, we make choices based on our faith, our prayers, and God’s guidance.

A cool way to remember this is that ships don’t sink because of the water around them; ships sink because of the water that gets in them. Don’t let what’s happening around you get inside you and weigh you down.