Don’t Let Your Boat Sink

When you think of a ship in the ocean, you think of a small object in relativity to the massive amount of water that surrounds it. But one thing that you might not know is that the boat will not sink unless water gets inside the boat to weigh in down. The reality is that ships don’t sink because of the water around the, but rather they sink because of the water that gets in them.

Isaiah 26:3 provides such a great reminder for us during times of trouble when he says:

“You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” – Isaiah 26:3

Keep your mind on God. When situations present themselves, our thoughts need to return to Christ. We don’t need to let our circumstances guide our behavior. Instead, we should make choices based on our faith, our prayers, and God’s guidance. Once that happens, we can know that we’re putting God in charge instead of giving all the power to the water around us.