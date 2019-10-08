Don’t Put Your Hope In God’s “Yes”

You pray for something for months, and sometimes years. But what do you do when God says “Yes,” and it looks nothing like what you thought it would? In this episode of “Honest Conversations by HeartStrong Faith,” Liz Rod-on-the-Pod talks about the yes, the disappointment, and strengthened faith in the midst of it.

