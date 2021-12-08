I want you to imagine something real quick:

You have $86,400 in your account and someone stole $10 from you. Would you be upset and throw all of the remaining $86,390 away in hopes of getting back at the person who took your $10? Or move on and live?

We’d move on and live, right?

We may not think about it like this but each morning, the bank (God) will credit your account with 86,400 seconds, which you will be free to spend or invest as you please. But every night, your account will close with a balance of zero. It will carry no balance from day to day, meaning that you must spend or invest the deposit each day or it will be wasted. I think if most of us had such an opportunity, we would manage to find a good use for the $86,400 every day!

Psalm 90:12 reminds us to value the time we’ve been given when it says:

“So teach us to count our days that we may gain a wise heart.”

If you can remember anything today, don’t sweat the small stuff. Life is so much bigger than that!