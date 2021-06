Maybe you’re feeling like you need to wait till you’ve got ducks in row before you can really do what God has called you to, but can I just say from experience, don’t wait. Life doesn’t get less messy and there won’t be a perfect time. God doesn’t wait to love us till we look like how we want to look, God loves us exact how we are. Messy and all. So don’t wait till you feel like your ready, step out in faith. Your heart will catch up.