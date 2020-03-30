Don’t Waste Your Quarantine

It can be easy to ask ourselves, “when will this quarantine be over?” and for a lot of us, we’re asking ourselves that millions of times a day. But what if we viewed this quarantine as an opportunity rather than a hindrance? Here are several reasons why instead of loathing about not being able to live our normal lives, we need to take every advantage possible with the time that we’ve been given.

Resources and article content courtesy of Summit Church.

1. Be Purposeful In Your Daily & Weekly Habits

Develop a daily or weekly schedule that includes cultivating spiritual, physical, and emotional health. Here’s a sample schedule for you to use with your kids.

Set specific goals for yourself and your family.

Be intentional about keeping close family and friends updated on how you and your family are doing through Facetime, Google Hangouts, or an old fashioned phone call.

Read a book.

2. Be Passionate About Growing As A Disciple Of Jesus

Develop a personal prayer practice. Use this helpful guide to help you start spending more time in prayer – from praying three minutes a day to 30 minutes a day over 3 weeks.

Develop a Bible reading practice.

Develop a fasting practice.

Plan to fast for breakfast and lunch one time each week.

Develop a memorization practice. Use a tool like biblememory.com. If you’d like to learn more about why it’s important to memorize Scripture and some tangible ways to do it, click here!

3. Be Intentional About Cultivating A Vibrant Household

Pray out loud with your household every day.

If you’d like to learn how to talk to your kids about the Coronavirus, click here!

Play some indoor and outdoor games.

Do a group workout.

Take walks (consider doing a prayer-walk).

Do projects around the house.

4. Pursue Ways To Love DFW & The World