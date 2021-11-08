Don’t Worry About Tomorrow

Recently, I went to the Dermatologist to get an annual check-up at the request of my primary doctor since Skin Cancer is a condition in my family. My grandfather died of melanoma and my mother deals with Psoriasis as well as had one diagnosis of a basil cell carcinoma.

Everything began to look great until the doctor caught sight of a small mole on my back that was discolored so she thought it would be best to get a biopsy of that particular spot to see if it was an area of concern. Of course, as soon as I heard that, my heart dropped as the possibilities began to flood my head as worst-case scenario after worst-case scenario followed suit. My wife and I are having our first child in just a few months. What would happen if I wasn’t there for them?

To top it all off, they told me it was going to be 5 business days before I would know anything so naturally, that week was going to be a very hard one to get through emotionally. But despite the mental struggles of thinking about “what if”, God really reminded me of what His Word already says in Matthew 6:34:

“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” – Matthew 6:34

I know it sounds stereotypical but it really spoke to me to remember that I really shouldn’t stress about what I don’t know. A lot of us think of worry as a way to preemptively put a down payment on the worry or stress to come, but in reality that is far from how it works.

Fear doesn’t stop death and it definitely doesn’t stop worry. It stops life. It stops us from living in the moment and enjoying what we have and who we have. During that week of waiting for the results, I came to realize that worrying doesn’t take away tomorrow’s worries, it rids today of it’s peace.

Lamentations 3:22-24 remind us that:

Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, “The Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.”

God doesn’t operate with us like a Costco or Sam’s Club membership. He gives us just what we need when we need it. He is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path (Psalm 119:105). Tomorrow has enough troubles of it’s own so let tomorrow be it’s own thing and instead, live in the grace and peace that God gives for you today. They are new every morning.

Also, I’ll be happy to update you that the biopsy came back benign and that there was no reason for concern. But I would be remiss to say that I didn’t learn a whole lot about God and His love for me during this struggle for my mind.