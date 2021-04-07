Doug Gives You Hacks for Cleaning your Pots!

Hacks, shortcuts, tips and tricks…who doesn’t appreciate something that will make your life better?! Doug comin in hot with 3 tips from the website ‘Quick and Dirty Tips’ to help clean those pesky pots and pans with crusted food in your sink!

Use club soda to clean cook wear. Cover the bottom of your pan with club soda and leave for 30-60 min. The bubbles will loosen the debris and make it easier to clean. To get gunk off of glass dishes, fill it with warm water and add 2 tablets of Alka-Seltzer or denture cleaner, leave it for an hour, and the stains will be gone. On cast iron pans, you’ll want to cover them with a paste of cream of tartar and white vinegar. Apply it liberally, let it sit, scrub it with a cloth. Problem solved!