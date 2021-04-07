Doug Gives You Hacks for Cleaning your Pots!

Hacks, shortcuts, tips and tricks…who doesn’t appreciate something that will make your life better?! Doug comin in hot with 3 tips from the website ‘Quick and Dirty Tips’ to help clean those pesky pots and pans with crusted food in your sink!
- Use club soda to clean cook wear. Cover the bottom of your pan with club soda and leave for 30-60 min. The bubbles will loosen the debris and make it easier to clean.
- To get gunk off of glass dishes, fill it with warm water and add 2 tablets of Alka-Seltzer or denture cleaner, leave it for an hour, and the stains will be gone.
- On cast iron pans, you’ll want to cover them with a paste of cream of tartar and white vinegar. Apply it liberally, let it sit, scrub it with a cloth. Problem solved!