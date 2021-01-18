Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events Happening Around North Texas

As we honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day today, we also want to share some events going on in North Texas to help us remember his incredible legacy. As with almost every event over the past year, the events surrounding MLK Day will look much different this year due to COVID-19.

Our friends at NBC DFW has worked to gather a list of events across North Texas to honor the Civil Rights leader. You can see them below:

You can visit Tarrant County College’s MLK Historical Timeline Exhibit now through January 18. This virtual experience focuses on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and significant moments that occurred during the civil rights movement. It also contains a curated list of resources and information on how we can continue Dr. King’s legacy. Click here for more information. Arlington’s “Advancing The Dream” Celebration is an event for all ages! The four-day celebration will offer free virtual programs that will empower the DFW community! Events include: An awards banquet, day of service, step show, “Poetry Meets Jazz” event and MORE! The events start on January 15 and run through January 18. Click here for more information. The DeSoto Public Library is hosting a “Dream Big” art show. The library is inviting the public to create art inspired by King’s values. Entries will be accepted through Feb. 26 and the art pieces will be displayed starting March 1. Free art supplies are available at the library. Right now, visitors can also take selfies at MLK Day and Black History Month photo op stations set up inside.

If you’d like to see the full list from NBC 5, you can click here!