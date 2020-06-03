Dr. Robert Jeffress Encourages Us To Pray For America

Discover how to pray powerful prayers for God to bless and unite America in this inspiring new book from Dr. Robert Jeffress.

The most patriotic thing you can do for America is to pray for America. In times of division and disaster, our country has a long history of turning to God. It should be no different today. When we seek God’s help and pray about the issues that affect our lives we influence the fate of our families, our churches, and our nation. It has happened before in history, and it can happen again.

Each chapter of Praying for America: 40 Inspiring Stories and Prayers for Our Nation, includes an inspiring story demonstrating the power of faith in the life of our nation, a prayer, and a relevant passage of Scripture to inspire and encourage you in praying intently for our country. In these increasingly divided times, Praying for America will serve as a very necessary and timely reminder that “In God, we trust.”

If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Robert Jeffress and his ministry, Pathway to Victory which you can hear every weekday morning at 8:30 am on KCBI, you can click here!