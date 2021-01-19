Dr. Robert Jeffress Shares About His New Book, A Place Called Heaven Devotional

As Christians, we know someday we will leave our familiar country and be united with God in heaven. And yet many of us know very little about this place called heaven. In his bestselling book, A Place Called Heaven, Dr. Robert Jeffress opened the Scriptures to answer ten fascinating questions about heaven. Now he offers this devotional to help us think about heaven on a daily basis and put into practice the heavenly qualities of truth, honor, righteousness, purity, loveliness, character, excellence, and praise.

A Place Called Heaven Devotional includes 100 devotions to elevate your thinking from earthbound concerns to heaven-bound comforts. Each devotional includes reflection questions and a closing prayer to assist you in seeking the things above. The beautiful packaging makes this a perfect gift for anyone who longs for biblical insight and a daily reminder of the hope of heaven. Hear the conversation we had with him about the book below!