Dr. Robert Jeffress Shares Biblical Strategies For Thriving In A Hostile World

Christians face relentless attacks from an ungodly culture, a formidable adversary, and our own fallen natures. Yet we cannot afford to surrender to these very real enemies. Just as survivalists use 10 specific strategies to overcome threatening situations, Courageous explains 10 biblical strategies for surviving–and thriving–in a world that is hostile to our faith. As A.W. Tozer said, “A scared world needs a fearless church.” Courageous is a clarion call for Christians to boldly live out their faith.

If you’ve felt your faith is under attack, if you’re struggling with the temptation to follow the crowd despite biblical teaching to the contrary, or if you’re just feeling weary, the 10 strategies in Courageous will provide fresh fire and new hope.

