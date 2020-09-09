Dream Job…If You Have The “Prowess”

- If you love caring for kids, shredding fresh powder, and the thought of living in one of the world’s top winter destinations, we’ve officially found your dream job.
- Jobs in Childcare, a professional childcare job portal that works with agencies to place candidates with VIP and high-net-worth families, posted an opening for a nanny to care for a four-year-old boy in Aspen, Colorado.
- Beyond a professional background in childcare, the ideal candidate will need a unique set of skills: winter sports prowess. The governess hired to oversee this child should expect to hit the slopes with him, nurturing not only his health and happiness, but his burgeoning ski and snowboard skills, too.
- On top of the perks that come with the job, the compensation might sound too good to be true: The salary will be in the six figures — no mere pittance for a capable, slope-shredding nanny. This role offers $120,000 to 135,000 per year plus frequent international travel and housing in Aspen, either in the family’s staff apartment or your own separate pad. (are you drooling yet?)
