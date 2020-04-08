Easter Devotional: Jesus Speaks, We Listen

From that time Jesus began to show His disciples that He must go to Jerusalem, and suffer many things from the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised up on the third day.

Matthew 16:21

Jesus Christ predicted his death to his disciples. He would be handed over to the Gentiles, they would mock him, insult him, spit on him, and eventually kill him.

This was not a secret kept from Jesus’s disciples. He spoke it three times throughout their journey together (Matthew 16:21-28, 20:17-19, 26:1-2). And yet the message seemed to fall on confused and deaf ears.

The first time that Peter, one of the twelve of Jesus’s disciples heard Jesus speak of his impending persecution and death is in Matthew 16:21 “..he (Jesus) must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things at the hands of the elders, the chief priest and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.” Peter’s response is one that I can imagine I would have, a good ol’ pep talk will snap Jesus out of this funk or negative talk, (21) “Never Lord!” he said. “This shall never happen to you!” Jesus’s response was not what Peter expected to hear, it was strong and stern and true.

“Get behind me, Satan!”

“You are a stumbling block to me; you do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.”

Human concerns, it’s what we know as humans, it’s our flesh, our bias, our limited understanding, our default. And of course in that mode, as Peter was, we see it through our human filter. Our Lord, the Son of Man being brutalized and hurt, say it ain’t so Lord!

We listen to God through our human filters, our limited understanding of the world.

And this is where Jesus’s rebuke is so sharp and necessary. “You do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.” His death and resurrection wasn’t a bully on the playground scenario, it was the fulfillment of the Gospel.

He died on the cross, thus fulfilling the law himself and taking on himself the punishment for the sins of all those who would ever turn and trust in him. He rose again from the dead,