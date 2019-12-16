fbpx
Eatin’ Humble Pie After Cowboys Win | Afternoons with Lauree Fantasy Football

Well it’s all fun and games until the Dallas Cowboys beat your Los Angeles Rams! The football game yesterday was humbling (to say the least) especially since I talked so much trash about the Dallas Cowboys last week and described my LA Rams as being able to do no wrong.  I was wrong. Ouch!

But Humble Pie wasn’t served on a plate, Producer Josh got a little more creative and served that slice of sign that read, “I’m Lauree, Afternoon Host on 90.9 KCBI. I’m an LA Rams fan, boy do I feel like an idiot!” I had to go to a busy intersection downtown Dallas near Klyde Warren Park and declare my defeat…anyone have any salsa to put on this humble pie?

