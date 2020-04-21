Emmitt Smith Wants To Help You Find A Job!

The Dallas Regional Chamber has started a new initiative to connect workers displaced by the COVID-19 crisis to thousands of available jobs and they’ve brought on one of the most well-known Dallas Cowboy players to help.

Emmitt Smith will serve as the spokesman for the DRC’s “Connecting Displaced Workers to Jobs” campaign.

Job listings are broken down by sector and include openings at hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, food service, and warehouses.

“Some of the very people who cheered so hard for me throughout my career in football are now the ones I’m rooting for to get back on their feet,” Smith said.

The website offers listings to individuals who need:

leads for in-demand jobs

access to online courses

childcare resources for parents involved in essential work

links to help workers to file for unemployment claims

Officials say the job opportunities are updated in real-time, and the DRC is working with Greater Dallas, Tarrant County, and North Central Texas to feature as many employer opportunities as possible.

Employers and workers who wish to learn more about how to post openings or seek positions should contact the workforce area of the Dallas Chamber.

