Engaging People With Disabilities

Jason Epps, a scholar and theologian who lives with Cerebral Palsy, sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss navigating life from a wheelchair and the heartache and loneliness that can come with it.

Find Jason’s podcast, Keep Digging for Life with Jason Epps here or wherever you find your podcasts.

Also, make sure to find Jason on Facebook!

Join the conversation! Find Rebecca and Liz Rodriguez here:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell ; @lizannrod ; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Websites: Rebecca Carrell: https://www.rebeccacarrell.com | Liz Rodriguez: https://www.lizann.life/

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!