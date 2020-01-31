European Trick to Get Your Baby to Sleep

There’s something European moms are doing that, in America, would probably get CPS called. But would you believe it’s actually really good for the baby’s health?

In Europe, parents are bundling up their kids around nap time and head out to town for a stroll and coffee catch up with other mom friends. Totally normal right? Well here’s the thing. They’re leaving their babies in their strollers outside! On purpose! Don’t believe me? I’ve seen this with my own two eyes! But the reasoning behind this actually has some real health benefits for the child. It helps build up the child’s immune system, the sleep the baby gets is deep and replenishing due to the cooler weather.

I thought it was odd no one was worried about the baby being taken, but I guess I understand the benefits!